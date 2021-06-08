Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 59,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,799,000. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.09% of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,470,492 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,311,000,000 after buying an additional 1,121,763 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,444,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,287,476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $731,947,000 after purchasing an additional 478,279 shares during the period. Baker BROS. Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,524,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the first quarter worth approximately $43,019,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RARE shares. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.41.

In other news, EVP Dennis Karl Huang sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.68, for a total value of $41,265.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.09, for a total transaction of $545,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,815,123.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 35,901 shares of company stock worth $3,878,152. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $94.35. 2,379 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 448,939. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.61 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.14 and a 12-month high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.78). The business had revenue of $99.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.21 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 60.96% and a negative return on equity of 38.24%. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.05) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

See Also: Analyst Ratings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.