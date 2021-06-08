Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $10.19 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 113,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI South Korea ETF were worth $10,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWY. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,473,000. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 3,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $316,000. Bank Hapoalim BM bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $269,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $322,000.

Get iShares MSCI South Korea ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI South Korea ETF stock traded down $0.89 on Tuesday, hitting $92.45. 84,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,904,270. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $91.66. iShares MSCI South Korea ETF has a one year low of $54.08 and a one year high of $96.30.

iShares MSCI South Korea Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Korea 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Stock Market Division of the Korean Exchange.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF (NYSEARCA:EWY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI South Korea ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.