Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $15.50 Million Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 33.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 339,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,486 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $15,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 1.5% during the first quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 17,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bruderman Asset Management LLC now owns 5,822 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC grew its position in Brown & Brown by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 69.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Shares of BRO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,063,191. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.49 and a fifty-two week high of $54.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.71.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.14. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.42% and a net margin of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $815.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $755.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. Brown & Brown’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.093 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Lloyd sold 9,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.52, for a total value of $515,344.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Hyatt J. Brown sold 850,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.66, for a total transaction of $43,911,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 55,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,888,517.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

BRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

Brown & Brown Company Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.