Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Lowers Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,599 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Tyler Technologies worth $11,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $499,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 3,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. 91.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Luther King, Jr. sold 7,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.70, for a total value of $3,076,399.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,313,365.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.09, for a total transaction of $3,970,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 84,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,535,441.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TYL traded up $4.90 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $412.45. 1,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 273,370. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $319.58 and a 1-year high of $479.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.42 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $419.71.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $294.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TYL shares. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $505.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $446.00.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Recommended Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.