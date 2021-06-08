Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Purchases 285 Shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,620 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC owned 0.08% of Atlassian worth $23,314,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in Atlassian in the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Atlassian by 67.2% in the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. 90.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Macquarie raised their target price on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Atlassian from $275.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price target on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Atlassian from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.50.

Shares of Atlassian stock traded up $1.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.17. 12,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,455,873. The firm has a market cap of $30.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 44.97 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $225.71. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $160.01 and a 52-week high of $262.40.

Atlassian Profile

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. It provides project tracking, content creation and sharing, and service management products. The company's products include JIRA, a workflow management system that enables teams to plan, organize, track, and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a content collaboration platform that is used to create, share, organize, and discuss projects; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product, which captures and adds structure to fluid fast-forming work for teams.

