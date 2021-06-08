Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.
COOP traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 372,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.
In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.
About Mr. Cooper Group
Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.
