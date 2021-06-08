Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $34.13.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COOP shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

COOP traded up $0.42 on Thursday, hitting $34.40. 372,260 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 844,593. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.65. Mr. Cooper Group has a fifty-two week low of $11.06 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $936.27 million. Mr. Cooper Group had a net margin of 27.70% and a return on equity of 42.57%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Mr. Cooper Group will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert H. Gidel sold 6,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total transaction of $228,762.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,451 shares in the company, valued at $114,331.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,000. Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000. Institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

