M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) will post earnings of $3.58 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for M&T Bank’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.09 to $4.04. M&T Bank reported earnings of $1.76 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, July 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that M&T Bank will report full year earnings of $13.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.80 to $14.54. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $12.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.16 to $12.86. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for M&T Bank.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.33. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 24.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MTB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on M&T Bank from $161.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on M&T Bank from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.29.

Shares of NYSE:MTB traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $157.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,747. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $158.00. M&T Bank has a fifty-two week low of $88.48 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.91%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Michele D. Trolli sold 4,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.74, for a total transaction of $773,560.58. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,654,270.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $652,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,218. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTB. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,405,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,324,642,000 after acquiring an additional 3,866,610 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,481,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $154,892,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 109.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,780,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $226,706,000 after acquiring an additional 930,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 131.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,189,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,318,000 after acquiring an additional 676,212 shares in the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

M&T Bank Company Profile

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

Further Reading: When is a capital gain realized?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on M&T Bank (MTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.