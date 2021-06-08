Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy Sells 3,489 Shares of Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total transaction of $340,212.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Michael Burkes Brophy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 20,807 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.30, for a total transaction of $1,941,293.10.

On Thursday, April 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 3,213 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.14, for a total value of $353,879.82.

On Tuesday, April 13th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 14,616 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $1,523,133.36.

On Monday, March 29th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 4,027 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $338,106.92.

On Monday, March 22nd, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 448 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.04, for a total value of $47,057.92.

On Tuesday, March 16th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 2,234 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.23, for a total value of $246,253.82.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Michael Burkes Brophy sold 5,954 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.31, for a total value of $579,383.74.

NASDAQ NTRA opened at $102.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a current ratio of 4.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.96 and a beta of 1.32. Natera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.21 and a 1-year high of $127.19.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.05) by $0.31. Natera had a negative return on equity of 59.71% and a negative net margin of 57.47%. The company had revenue of $152.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NTRA. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Natera from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Natera in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Natera during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Natera in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Natera in the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Natera during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Natera Company Profile

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

