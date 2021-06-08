National Bank Financial Increases EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Price Target to $7.25

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at National Bank Financial to $7.25 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “tender” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 21.85% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on EXFO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EXFO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Northland Securities raised their target price on EXFO from $6.00 to $7.25 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Bankshares boosted their price target on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.32.

Shares of EXFO stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $5.95. 64,048 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,203. EXFO has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $6.15. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $341.80 million, a P/E ratio of 595.60 and a beta of 1.33.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $69.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.95 million. EXFO had a net margin of 0.24% and a return on equity of 2.59%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that EXFO will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of EXFO by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,198 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 16,825 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in EXFO during the first quarter worth $3,996,000. White Pine Capital LLC raised its position in shares of EXFO by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 502,678 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 90,180 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP purchased a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at about $613,000. Finally, CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in EXFO by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 152,094 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $651,000 after buying an additional 11,747 shares during the last quarter. 12.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

