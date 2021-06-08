National Grid plc (LON:NG) Insider Andrew Agg Purchases 16 Shares

National Grid plc (LON:NG) insider Andrew Agg purchased 16 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 915 ($11.95) per share, with a total value of £146.40 ($191.27).

Andrew Agg also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 7th, Andrew Agg acquired 17 shares of National Grid stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 931 ($12.16) per share, for a total transaction of £158.27 ($206.78).

Shares of LON NG traded up GBX 1.70 ($0.02) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 916 ($11.97). 4,584,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,555,807. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.20. The company has a market capitalization of £32.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 913.54. National Grid plc has a twelve month low of GBX 805.40 ($10.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 998.80 ($13.05).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 32.16 ($0.42) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 3rd. This is an increase from National Grid’s previous dividend of $17.00. This represents a yield of 3.46%. National Grid’s dividend payout ratio is 105.83%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NG shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on National Grid and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, May 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,020 ($13.33) target price on shares of National Grid in a report on Friday, March 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 930 ($12.15) target price on shares of National Grid in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of National Grid to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from GBX 930 ($12.15) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. National Grid currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,024.23 ($13.38).

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and natural gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Gas Transmission, US Regulated, and National Grid Ventures (NGV) and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment owns and operates electricity transmission networks, which comprise approximately 7,212 kilometers of overhead lines; 2,239 kilometers of underground cables; and 347 substations in England and Wales, as well as Scottish electricity transmission systems.

