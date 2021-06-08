NatWest Group (LON:NWG) PT Raised to GBX 220 at Barclays

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Barclays from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 220 ($2.87) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NWG. Citigroup reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 255.83 ($3.34).

NatWest Group stock traded down GBX 0.95 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 208.95 ($2.73). 8,574,509 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,703,262. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a 12-month high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 198.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.77 billion and a PE ratio of -59.69.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray purchased 95,082 shares of NatWest Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 95,306 shares of company stock worth $289,391.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

