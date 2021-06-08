NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reiterated their overweight rating on shares of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised NatWest Group from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE NWG opened at $6.01 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.56. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $2.34 and a 12-month high of $6.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a PE ratio of -85.86 and a beta of 1.54.

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. NatWest Group had a positive return on equity of 3.76% and a negative net margin of 2.75%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 26.1% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 3,883 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of NatWest Group in the first quarter worth $174,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in NatWest Group by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 37,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 26,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 24.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 211,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 41,209 shares during the period. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

