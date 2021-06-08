Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Shares Bought by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,162 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,454 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Navient were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,308,406 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $22,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,099 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Navient by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,313,816 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $22,722,000 after buying an additional 337,684 shares during the last quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Navient in the fourth quarter worth about $3,260,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth about $1,140,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Navient by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 163,230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 14,627 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NAVI opened at $18.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.65, a quick ratio of 14.20 and a current ratio of 14.20. Navient Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.38 and a fifty-two week high of $18.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.83. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $210.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $287.37 million. Navient had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 23.47%. The company’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Navient Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.75%.

Several brokerages have commented on NAVI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Navient from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup reissued a “focus list” rating and set a $19.00 target price (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Navient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Navient from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Navient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Navient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.19.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 13,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $225,446.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

