nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.230–0.210 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $258 million-260 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $253.77 million.nCino also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $-0.060–0.050 EPS.

Shares of nCino stock traded up $2.31 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $64.10. 18,147 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,165,565. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.34. nCino has a 1-year low of $48.00 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.82.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $62.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.36 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 9.82% and a negative net margin of 23.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that nCino will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NCNO shares. Barclays cut their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Gabelli upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. G.Research upgraded nCino from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They set a neutral rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In other nCino news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 335,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $22,743,705.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,308,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,626,070.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Lunsford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.03, for a total value of $128,060.00. Insiders sold a total of 404,171 shares of company stock worth $27,500,036 in the last 90 days.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

