Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $285,000 Stock Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 27.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 25.2% in the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CBRE opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.03 and a 52 week high of $90.21.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 16.81%. Equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CBRE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. CBRE Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.20.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

