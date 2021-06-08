Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $375,000 Holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC cut its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) by 4.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 142 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 40,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,386,000 after buying an additional 4,562 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $15,282,000. Finally, Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter.

Get Pimco Total Return ETF alerts:

Shares of BOND stock opened at $110.31 on Tuesday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $109.01 and a 1 year high of $113.22. The business’s 50 day moving average is $110.12.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND).

Receive News & Ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pimco Total Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.