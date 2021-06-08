Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $416,000 Stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 31.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $267.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.00.

Shares of NYSE LH opened at $264.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.82, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $265.31. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $155.65 and a 1-year high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 34.07%. As a group, research analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Jean-Luc Belingard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.16, for a total transaction of $699,816.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,169 shares in the company, valued at $4,890,368.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,767 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,195. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

