Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Purchases Shares of 10,975 VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.18% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in XMPT. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Advisory Resource Group bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $200,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 35.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 15,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,156 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:XMPT opened at $29.64 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $29.15. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $25.76 and a 52 week high of $29.78.

