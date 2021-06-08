Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 121.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Richard F. Ambrose sold 3,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.38, for a total transaction of $1,300,451.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth R. Possenriede sold 2,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.53, for a total value of $1,080,046.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,494 shares of company stock worth $7,005,254 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LMT. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $445.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lockheed Martin in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $384.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $421.44.

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock opened at $391.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.14. The company has a market cap of $108.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52 week low of $319.81 and a 52 week high of $417.62.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.24. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 134.40% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $16.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $2.60 per share. This represents a $10.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 41.87%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

