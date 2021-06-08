Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 57 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 934 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the first quarter valued at $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $222.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.29.

Caterpillar stock opened at $239.76 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $235.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.01 and a twelve month high of $246.69.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $11.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 26.63% and a net margin of 7.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $1.03 dividend. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 62.80%.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, with a total value of $99,901.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $211,695.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

Further Reading: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.