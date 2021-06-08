Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Takes $132,000 Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novavax by 62.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Novavax by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Novavax by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,997 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novavax by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $920,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Novavax alerts:

NVAX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $118.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Novavax from $310.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Novavax from $317.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on Novavax from $338.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $161.00 price objective (down from $285.00) on shares of Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.29.

Shares of NVAX opened at $195.04 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.45 billion, a PE ratio of -21.06 and a beta of 1.56. Novavax, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.14 and a 1 year high of $331.68. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $178.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $447.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.90 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 66.90% and a negative return on equity of 125.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13124.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Novavax, Inc. will post -6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP John A. Herrmann III sold 2,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.83, for a total transaction of $694,307.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,722.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Trizzino sold 190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.63, for a total value of $33,559.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,347.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,969 shares of company stock worth $15,653,486. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Novavax Profile

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

See Also: Net Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVAX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX).

Receive News & Ratings for Novavax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novavax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.