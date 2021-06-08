NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Receives $121.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $121.33.

NTES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. CLSA decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $110.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on shares of NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $113.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.29 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.43. NetEase has a 1-year low of $80.36 and a 1-year high of $134.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.79.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $32.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that NetEase will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. NetEase’s payout ratio is 43.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 151.2% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 638 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 416.7% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 425.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 45,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,303,000 after purchasing an additional 36,771 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NetEase by 418.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 165,652 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,865,000 after purchasing an additional 133,682 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.23% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Company Profile

NetEase, Inc, an Internet technology company, provides online services focusing on content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC-client and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

