Neurotoken Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $41,693.00 (NTK)

Neurotoken (CURRENCY:NTK) traded down 26.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on June 8th. One Neurotoken coin can now be purchased for $0.0605 or 0.00000190 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Neurotoken has traded 30.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Neurotoken has a market cap of $4.77 million and $41,693.00 worth of Neurotoken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Neurotoken

Neurotoken (CRYPTO:NTK) is a coin. Neurotoken’s total supply is 99,987,500 coins and its circulating supply is 78,906,618 coins. Neurotoken’s official website is neuromation.io . The Reddit community for Neurotoken is /r/Neuromation . Neurotoken’s official Twitter account is @neuromation_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neuromation is a technology platform that creates synthetic learning environments for deep learning of neural networks. These simulations are then used for training better algorithms. The team is building a platform of distributed computing for creating artificial worlds where AI algorithms are trained on simulated sensory input. These synthetic worlds also have a virtually infinite supply of perfectly labelled training data. “

Neurotoken Coin Trading

