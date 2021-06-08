New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Shares Purchased by The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 60.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,496 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Community Bancorp were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,493 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 12.2% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 67.3% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 21,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NYCB. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.83.

NYSE:NYCB opened at $12.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.72 and a 1 year high of $13.23.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $332.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.81 million. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 31.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 78.16%.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

