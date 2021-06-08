New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $77.83 Million Stock Holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

New York State Common Retirement Fund decreased its position in shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 10.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 696,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 84,549 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Entegris were worth $77,825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in Entegris by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Entegris by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,844 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Corp raised its position in shares of Entegris by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 452 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Entegris news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total transaction of $293,947.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 97,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joseph Colella sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.69, for a total value of $197,904.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,178,709.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock valued at $66,632,939. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

ENTG opened at $115.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 4.67. Entegris, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $113.53. The company has a market cap of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 49.36 and a beta of 1.26.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Entegris’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.60%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

