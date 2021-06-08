New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $82.82 Million Stock Position in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 624,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,417 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.21% of Sempra Energy worth $82,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Mizuho upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $129.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.75.

NYSE SRE opened at $136.10 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $41.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.06. Sempra Energy has a 1 year low of $112.16 and a 1 year high of $140.46.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.47 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Sempra Energy Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

See Also: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.