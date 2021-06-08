New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) by 6.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,213,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,022 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $89,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DAR. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the first quarter worth about $89,000. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Shares of NYSE DAR opened at $73.98 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $71.42. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.93 and a 52-week high of $79.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a PE ratio of 34.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.33. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 9.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Darling Ingredients from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.73.

In other news, Director Charles L. Adair acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $65.84 per share, for a total transaction of $32,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,221,046.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.