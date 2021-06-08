New York State Common Retirement Fund Lowers Stock Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,284,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 117,965 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.38% of CBRE Group worth $101,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 220.7% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 51,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,223,000 after purchasing an additional 35,364 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,861,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 159,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,976,000 after purchasing an additional 12,727 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in CBRE Group by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Olstein Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $3,136,000. 94.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.20.

CBRE Group stock opened at $87.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22. The company has a market cap of $29.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.50. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $90.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 3.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert E. Sulentic sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,379,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 864,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,616,245.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Chandra Dhandapani sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.93, for a total value of $934,230.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,593,625.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

