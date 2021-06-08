New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 10,000 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 502,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $70,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DLR shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $175.00 to $168.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.07.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $158.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.63 billion, a PE ratio of 102.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.65 and a twelve month high of $165.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $148.79.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.27). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.31% and a net margin of 12.43%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

In related news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 867 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $117,062.34. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,719.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 200 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.58, for a total transaction of $26,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 200 shares in the company, valued at $26,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 423,180 shares of company stock worth $64,580,329 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

