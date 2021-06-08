New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 320,168 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

New York State Common Retirement Fund reduced its stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 10.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,733,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 320,168 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.20% of Schlumberger worth $74,334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SLB. Creative Planning increased its stake in Schlumberger by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 11,756 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,333 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,867,000 after acquiring an additional 56,904 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,364,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,453,000 after acquiring an additional 186,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in shares of Schlumberger by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 606,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 75.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Stephens upgraded shares of Schlumberger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.19.

SLB opened at $35.83 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.10 billion, a PE ratio of -17.48 and a beta of 2.40. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $13.70 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.61.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 13.30% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

In related news, EVP Hinda Gharbi sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total transaction of $903,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,890,786.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It operates in four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; and petro technical data services and training solutions.

