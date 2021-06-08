New York State Common Retirement Fund Sells 44,620 Shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,117,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 44,620 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $96,802,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ES. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ES. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Williams Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Eversource Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.67.

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 12,000 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.16, for a total transaction of $985,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Faasen William C. Van sold 1,813 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.15, for a total transaction of $154,376.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,814 shares of company stock worth $1,393,521. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ES opened at $82.11 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $76.64 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The firm has a market cap of $28.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.29.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 13.22%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.21%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

