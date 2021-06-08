Newtek Business Services Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:NEWT)

Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 2,318 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 930% compared to the average volume of 225 call options.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEWT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Newtek Business Services during the first quarter worth $67,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its holdings in Newtek Business Services by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 34,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 837 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Newtek Business Services during the fourth quarter worth $880,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Newtek Business Services by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 329,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 48,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NEWT opened at $35.20 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $792.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.66. Newtek Business Services has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.87 million. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 63.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Newtek Business Services will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 97.56%.

NEWT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Newtek Business Services from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newtek Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Compass Point lowered Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Newtek Business Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financial and business services to the small-and medium-sized business market in the United States. The firm also seeks to invest in early stage businesses. The firm seeks to makes both debt and equity investments.

