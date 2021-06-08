Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Buys Shares of 2,049 TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,049 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TEL. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. acquired a new stake in TE Connectivity during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at $32,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $133.52. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $75.70 and a fifty-two week high of $139.58. The company has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.36.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

In other news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 9,140 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.65, for a total transaction of $1,239,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,710 shares in the company, valued at $3,351,911.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Eric Resch sold 23,900 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.00, for a total transaction of $3,250,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 49,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,794,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Truist boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $1,315.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on TE Connectivity from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.40.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

