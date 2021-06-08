Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Increases Stake in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 22.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Copart were worth $220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Copart by 130.0% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 230 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Copart in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Copart during the first quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CPRT. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Stephens raised shares of Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Copart from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Copart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.33.

Shares of CPRT opened at $124.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 3.54. Copart, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.55 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $121.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $733.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.52 million. Copart had a net margin of 34.26% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Copart news, Director James E. Meeks sold 2,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $235,717.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Copart Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

