Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) will report earnings of $0.38 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Nielsen’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.40. Nielsen posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Nielsen will report full-year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.57. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Nielsen.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. Nielsen had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Nielsen from $20.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nielsen from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nielsen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Nielsen by 12.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Nielsen by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 98,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Nielsen by 29.7% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. S&T Bank now owns 31,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 29,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:NLSN traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,872,061. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Nielsen has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.79%.

About Nielsen

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: How a Put Option Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nielsen (NLSN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.