Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Trading Up 7.6%

Shares of Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA) were up 7.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.04 and last traded at $19.00. Approximately 295,429 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 14,506,649 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.65.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nikola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wedbush reduced their price target on Nikola from $25.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Nikola in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Nikola from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.44.

The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 11.33, a current ratio of 11.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.73.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.13. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nikola Co. will post -1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.89, for a total transaction of $48,615,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nikola during the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,013,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its holdings in Nikola by 702.7% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. Caliber Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,169,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Nikola by 129.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 2,247,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Nikola during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,337,000. 15.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nikola Company Profile (NASDAQ:NKLA)

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector.

