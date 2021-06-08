NIO (NYSE:NIO) Coverage Initiated at BOCOM International

Investment analysts at BOCOM International initiated coverage on shares of NIO (NYSE:NIO) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on NIO. CLSA assumed coverage on NIO in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on NIO from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HSBC raised their target price on NIO from $44.70 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised NIO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.60 to $58.30 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.48.

NIO stock opened at $43.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a PE ratio of -46.47 and a beta of 2.55. NIO has a 12-month low of $5.66 and a 12-month high of $66.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.86.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter. NIO had a negative net margin of 38.46% and a negative return on equity of 61.18%. As a group, analysts predict that NIO will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $666,462,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of NIO by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 10,242,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445,126 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of NIO by 407,573.9% during the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,290,000 after purchasing an additional 8,497,915 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of NIO by 13.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 7,346,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,361,000 after purchasing an additional 897,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of NIO by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,430,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,891 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.63% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

