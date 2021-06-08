Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 66,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,347 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $5,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EW. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 169,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $15,464,000 after purchasing an additional 49,976 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 321,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,329,000 after buying an additional 26,687 shares during the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW stock opened at $96.34 on Tuesday. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.23 and a fifty-two week high of $98.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.84. The firm has a market cap of $59.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.09.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 4,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $448,259.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,766 shares in the company, valued at $2,860,214.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 3,389 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.66, for a total value of $276,745.74. Insiders have sold a total of 216,468 shares of company stock worth $19,250,324 over the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays started coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.60.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Recommended Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.