Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Purchases 6,357 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,813 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EA. First Pacific Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at $309,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 3.2% during the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 19,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.0% during the first quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 2,635 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 27.9% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 793 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.7% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 49,713 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $6,730,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays lowered their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.81.

Electronic Arts stock opened at $145.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.15 and a 1 year high of $150.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $141.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.21.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The game software company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 14.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total transaction of $109,384.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,749,640.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Matthew Bilbey sold 330 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.73, for a total value of $45,120.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $833,095.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 106,712 shares of company stock worth $15,206,135 in the last quarter. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

