Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 8,384 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 5.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,355 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 8,384 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in HP were worth $4,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 176.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of HP in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HPQ shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of HP in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $30.55 on Tuesday. HP Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.55 and a 12 month high of $36.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.71. The company has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.02.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 143.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

