Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,659 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 782 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $6,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NSC. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,787 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,702,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the first quarter. Citizens & Northern Corp now owns 8,617 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% in the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 408,258 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $109,625,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 1.2% in the first quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 9,626 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on NSC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Benchmark boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $295.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Vertical Research began coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $234.00 to $254.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.25.

NYSE:NSC opened at $274.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.37, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $278.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12 month low of $166.00 and a 12 month high of $295.14.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 23.51%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.81%.

In related news, VP Clyde H. Allison, Jr. sold 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.30, for a total value of $1,066,710.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,155,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including agriculture, forest and consumer products, chemicals, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.