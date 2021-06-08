Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Receives $26.41 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.41.

NCLH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $11.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $33.51. 338,196 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,453,910. Norwegian Cruise Line has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $34.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($2.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.06) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.54 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative return on equity of 61.96% and a negative net margin of 9,693.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.99) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line will post -6.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 332.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 53.32% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in the North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, India and the rest of Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

