Nyerium (NYEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 8th. One Nyerium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded down 22.7% against the dollar. Nyerium has a total market cap of $66,477.58 and approximately $3.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0305 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Nyerium Coin Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 38,617,415 coins and its circulating supply is 33,732,787 coins. The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyerium is the result of extensive research into the crypto landscape, which was aimed to find a solution to the problem of remittance and payment for the unbanked, with a primary focus on the African continent for whom simple things like having electricity are life-changing events. The first focus is emerging markets and the whole of the African continent where mobile and electronic payment is still new, and with hefty fees, is adding unnecessary burden on the poorest. “

Nyerium Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

