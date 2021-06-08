Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.35 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Oak Grove Capital LLC grew its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,902 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 268,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Accenture by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,595 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after buying an additional 3,404 shares in the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co lifted its stake in Accenture by 0.9% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 13,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,725,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Accenture by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Sompo Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 42,060 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $10,986,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TPI Fund Managers Ltd lifted its stake in Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 33,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ACN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $305.00 price objective on shares of Accenture in a report on Monday, May 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.05.

Shares of Accenture stock traded down $0.91 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $281.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,014,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $285.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.10. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $194.83 and a 52 week high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.13. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Accenture’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 47.18%.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,277,663.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Johan Deblaere sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $2,240,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 52,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,722,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,629 shares of company stock valued at $8,721,835. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

