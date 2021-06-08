Oak Grove Capital LLC Has $1.89 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Oak Grove Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,836 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 439 shares during the quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tesla by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 23,370 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $15,610,000 after buying an additional 2,930 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV raised its position in Tesla by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 19,067 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $12,735,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at $5,945,000. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Tesla by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 70,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $47,320,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP raised its position in Tesla by 600.0% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 7,700 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,143,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. 41.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Tesla to $900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on Tesla to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $455.19.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 107,803 shares of company stock worth $76,734,804 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $5.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $599.16. 552,786 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,582,934. The stock has a market cap of $577.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 605.13, a P/E/G ratio of 6.13 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.70 and a 52-week high of $900.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $656.67.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 6.13% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

