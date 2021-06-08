Oak Grove Capital LLC Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 44.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 13,639 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in General Electric by 117.0% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,198 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 58,068 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 51.3% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,090,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,373,000 after buying an additional 1,047,913 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 20,810,229 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $224,750,000 after buying an additional 805,028 shares during the period. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GE traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $13.87. 625,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 75,627,383. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42. General Electric has a twelve month low of $5.93 and a twelve month high of $14.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 12.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that General Electric will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GE shares. Citigroup started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Barclays upped their target price on General Electric from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

In other news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $12.50 per share, for a total transaction of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

