Oak Grove Capital LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Oak Grove Capital LLC lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises about 1.6% of Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,694,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Westchester Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 139.6% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 127 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 69.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

In other news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on The Home Depot from $330.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their target price on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Home Depot has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.21.

Shares of NYSE HD traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $309.56. 58,486 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,391,177. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $320.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $234.31 and a one year high of $345.69.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.