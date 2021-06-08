Oak Grove Capital LLC Trims Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Oak Grove Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 8.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,250,767,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 24,251,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,983,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,158 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,569,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,174,000 after purchasing an additional 3,221,509 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 25.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,822,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428,079 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 212.3% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,905,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,852 shares during the period. 71.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $102.00 to $99.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.15. 441,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,853,860. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.02. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 54.15%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 3rd. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

In related news, EVP Frank Clyburn sold 19,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total transaction of $1,513,455.68. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

