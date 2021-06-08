Observer (OBSR) Price Reaches $0.0143

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on June 7th. One Observer coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000042 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a market capitalization of $32.95 million and approximately $318,376.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Observer has traded down 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.83 or 0.00073234 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004429 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00026868 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $337.17 or 0.00994330 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,343.33 or 0.09859559 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00051483 BTC.

About Observer

Observer (OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. Observer’s official website is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1 . The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

