Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) Trading 8.2% Higher

Obsidian Energy Ltd. (TSE:OBE) shares traded up 8.2% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$3.30 and last traded at C$3.30. 119,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 136,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.05.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Obsidian Energy to C$1.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

Get Obsidian Energy alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of C$250.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -272.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.04, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$81.70 million for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Obsidian Energy Ltd. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Brydson bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$1.61 per share, with a total value of C$40,243.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 383,571 shares in the company, valued at C$617,449.58. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 34,200 shares of company stock worth $56,301.

About Obsidian Energy (TSE:OBE)

Obsidian Energy Ltd. primarily focuses on the exploration, production, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canada Sedimentary Basin. The company was formerly known as Penn West Petroleum Ltd. and changed its name to Obsidian Energy Ltd. in June 2017. Obsidian Energy Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

See Also: Why is a lock-up period needed for an IPO?

Receive News & Ratings for Obsidian Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Obsidian Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.